Nvidia, the US chipmaker, is in uncharted waters as it undergoes a leadership transition, the first of its kind in the company’s 33-year history. The multi-trillion-dollar giant got its start at a Denny's restaurant in East San Jose, where the three co-founders used to meet and discuss their future plans.

Advertisement

While Jensen Huang, who led Nvidia as its CEO since 1993, became the face of the company, the two other co-founders have stayed away from the limelight. Nvidia was co-founded by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem.

How Nvidia was born According to Huang, he met Malachowsky and Priem while both of them were working at Sun Microsystems, while he was employed at LSI Logic.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who founded Nvidia? ⌵ Nvidia was co-founded in April 1993 by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The three met while working in the workstation and semiconductor industries and discussed starting a company at a Denny’s in East San Jose. 2 What does Chris Malachowsky do at Nvidia now? ⌵ Malachowsky is the only one of Nvidia’s three co-founders still with the company. He is an Nvidia Fellow and previously served as Senior Vice President for Engineering and Operations. 3 Where is Nvidia co-founder Curtis Priem now? ⌵ Priem retired from Nvidia in 2003. He now spends his time exploring, writing and speaking about the future of quantum computing, and writing theoretical essays aimed at solving global problems. 4 Why did Curtis Priem leave Nvidia, and what happened to his shares? ⌵ Priem retired in 2003 due to personal issues. He transferred most of his shares to a charitable foundation and sold his remaining holdings by 2006, saying his large stake represented an excessive amount of money.

“We were all from the workstation industry, and all we had ever worked on were Sun workstations, Valiant workstations, and things like that,” Huang recalled in 2023 while speaking on Sequoia Capital’s Crucible Moments podcast, titled Nvidia: An Overnight Success Story 30 Years in the Making.

“Sun was venturing into building semi-custom chips for their computers. Chris and Curtis were building chips at Sun Microsystems. And I was the assigned engineer to work with them from LSI Logic,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jeff Bezos says Nvidia should look within to replace Jensen Huang

According to Huang, it was Malachowsky and Priem who reached out to him asking if he would like to leave LSI Logic and join them to build a company.

“And so we would meet at Denny’s, which is right at the corner of Capitol and Berryessa, this place in East San Jose,” he recalled.

In April 1993, their dream became a reality, and Nvidia as we know it today was born.

Who is Chris Malachowsky? Following the exit of Huang, 67-year-old Malachowsky is the only co-founder who is still with Nvidia. An electrical engineer by qualification, Malachowsky worked at Hewlett-Packard and Sun Microsystems before co-founding Nvidia. Malachowsky went on to become Nvidia’s Senior Vice President for Engineering and Operations. He is also an Nvidia Fellow, a senior technical executive title reserved for top engineers who shape core technologies and long-term architectural vision.

Advertisement

According to Forbes, the number of Nvidia shares Malachowsky owns is unclear, as he has not been required to publicly report his individual Nvidia share sales or current holdings in SEC proxy or insider filings since 2002, when he held 773 million shares.

Who is Curtis Priem? Priem, the third co-founder of Nvidia, was also its first chief technical officer (CTO). Priem retired from Nvidia in 2003 due to personal issues. In 2023, Forbes reported that Priem, if he had held on to his Nvidia shares, would have been the 16th richest person in America. Instead, he sold out years ago and gave most of his fortune to his alma mater, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

According to Fortune, Priem who held 12.8% shares of Nvidia at its 1999 IPO, felt his large stock stake was an "excessive amount of money". He transferred the vast majority of his shares to a charitable foundation and completely sold off his remaining holdings by 2006.

Advertisement

Today, his net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. According to the Priem Foundation, the Nvidia cofounder now spends his time exploring, writing, and speaking about the future of quantum computing and authoring theoretical essays or "manifestos" aimed at solving global problems.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.