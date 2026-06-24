Govt invites applications for BSNL CMD post, including private sector candidates

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has invited applications for the role of chairman and managing director at state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), including those of candidates from the private sector.

BSNL has been without a full-time CMD for the past two years. Robert J. Ravi from DoT was given additional charge as the company’s CMD on 15 July 2024, after which he received multiple extensions. In April, Ravi got an extension for six months till October.

“The government has constituted a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) under the chairmanship of Chairman PESB (Public Enterprises Selection Board) for appointment on immediate absorption basis to the post of CMD, BSNL in the scale of pay of the post of ₹80,000-1,25,000,” DoT said in the notification on Wednesday. The committee has kept 15:00 IST on 22 July as the deadline for applications.

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This is not the first attempt to hire a full-time CMD after the term of P. K. Purwar ended on 14 July 2024. About 10 candidates were interviewed last year but none of them were shortlisted for the position.

According to the eligibility criteria, the applicant should be an engineering graduate/chartered accountant/cost accountant/post-graduate/graduate with MBA/post-graduate diploma holder in management from a leading institute. The minimum age for the candidate is 45 and the maximum is 59.

Private sector candidates must have worked in a company with an annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore or more. The position is also open to applicants from public sector entities, central government, public sector banks and state public sector enterprises with an annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore or more.

Turnover criterion “The average audited annual turnover of three financial years preceding the calendar year in which the post is advertised shall be considered for applying the approved limit,” DoT said in the notification, adding that private sector applicants should have worked or be working at board-level positions on a whole-time basis on the date of application.

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Applicants from the Central government should hold a post of the level of additional secretary in the government of India or equivalent scale of pay, according to the notification.

BSNL reported a net loss of ₹1,269 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with a net profit of ₹280 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations fell 14% year-on-year to ₹5,721 crore in the March quarter, hurt by lower revenue across its three key segments—consumer fixed access, consumer mobility and enterprise services.