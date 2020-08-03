Double-digit  growth will signal revival: R.C. Bhargava

The demand level where we have reached is way below FY18-19 and sustaining this is either not very difficult or of any relevance as we go forward and try to develop the industry and the employment (opportunities) of the country. The real issue we should look for, and I am not talking of the next 4-6 months; the recovery would really be when we get to FY18-19 volumes and then, on top of that, we can get growth in double digits. Then you can say the industry has recovered and Indian manufacturing is on a strong wicket. One should remember that in May, there was no production virtually, and production in June was also very small. So, the base from which you are comparing is actually very low. Also, last year, sales in July were low.