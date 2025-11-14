Doug McMillon's net worth: Here's how much the millionaire Walmart CEO is worth in 2025

Doug McMillon's net worth: US-based multinational retail giant, Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillon, has decided to step down from his position on 31 January 2026, as the current EVP and the head of Walmart's U.S. operations is set to replace the executive.

“On 11 November 2025, C. Douglas McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., notified the company that he will retire from his position as president and chief executive officer, effective on the close of business on 31 January 2026,” according to Walmart's filing.

According to the data collected from Quiver Quantitative, Douglas Mcmillon's net worth stands at at least $541.1 million as of 29 October 2025.

Doug McMillon's age The millionaire President and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, was born on 17 October 1966, making him a 59-year-old executive who is leading one of the world's largest retail giants.

How much does Doug McMillon earn? According to a Yahoo Finance report, Doug McMillon had a $27.4 million pay package in 2024, out of which $1.5 million was his salary and $4.4 million was caught up in incentive payments depending on performance.

However, the majority of the Doug McMillon payment was in the form of stock awards, which were valued at $20.4 million. However, these stock options were contingent and were only to be paid out if the company performed well.

According to the Quiver Quantitative data, Doug McMillon owned 4.8 million shares of Walmart as of 29 October 2025. The data agency also highlighted that the executive sold 766,940 shares of Walmart since 2021 for an estimated $83 million over time.

Walmart stock price was trading 1.28% lower at $101.23 as of 10:53 a.m. (EDT) as of the US stock market session on Friday, 14 November 2025, compared to $102.54 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

Who is John Furner of Walmart? John Furner, the current executive vice president and head of Walmart's U.S. operations who has been appointed as the next President and CEO of the retail giant as a successor to Doug McMillon. John Furner will take charge of the company effective 1 February 2026.

“On November 13, 2025, the Board appointed Mr John R. Furner, age 51, as president and chief executive officer of the Company, effective February 1, 2026,” said Walmart in its recent SEC filing.