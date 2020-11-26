Doyen of Indian IT industry FC Kohli no more

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons said he had the privilege of working with and learning from Mr. Kohli from the day he hired him as a trainee in TCS. “He was a true legend, who laid the very foundations for India’s spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today. Mr. Kohli led innovations in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation, complex-systems and cybernetics," Chandrasekaran said.