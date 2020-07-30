However, India remains a laggard on many counts. Enforcing a contract in India takes on average 1,445 days compared to just 216 days in New Zealand, and 496 days in China. Paying taxes takes up more than 250 hours in India compared to 140 hours in New Zealand, 138 hours in China and 191 hours in Indonesia. While India takes 60-68 hours and 88-82 hours in border and documentary compliance for exports and imports respectively, Italy takes only one hour for each. Moreover, the cost of compliance is zero in Italy. In India, it costs $260-281 and $360-373 for exports and imports respectively. These parameters provide a measure of the scope for improvement.