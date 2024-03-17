Dr Lal PathLabs appoints Shankha Banerjee as CFO, KMP with effect from May 21.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited, one of India's leading diagnostic chains, today announced the appointment of Shankha Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective from May 21, 2024, as per an exchange filing on March 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was made by the company's Board of Directors based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

His appointment as CEO and Key Managerial Personnel is subject to the terms and conditions governed by the company's policy.

Banerjee is an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. He holds an experience spanning over two decades in the corporate sector. Prior to joining Dr. Lal PathLabs in 2014, he held leadership positions at Castrol India Limited, BP Lubricants, and Pidilite Industries Limited, where he served as President - Sales & Marketing for the Middle East and Africa regions.

In addition to the CEO appointment, Dr. Lal PathLabs also announced the authorized persons for determining the materiality of any event or information, effective from May 21, 2024. These include Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Om Prakash Manchanda, Managing Director, Shankha Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, and Ved Prakash Goel, Group Chief Financial Officer.

The company's Compliance Officer, Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited, will be responsible for making disclosures to the Stock Exchange(s) based on the decisions of the authorized officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this strategic appointment, Dr. Lal PathLabs aims to further strengthen its leadership position in the diagnostic industry and continue providing top-notch services to its customers across the country.

