Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as the new head of technology

Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as the new head of technology


2 min read . 05:09 PM IST Livemint

  

Bengaluru: Global trade finance company Drip Capital Inc on Monday said that it has appointed Anil Gopinath as its new head of technology.



In his new role, Gopinath will be building a team of highly skilled technology experts to continue the transition of Drip Capital into a fully digital trade finance company.



With over 20 years of experience, Gopinath in the past has worked at early-stage companies as part of their founding team, along with mid-sized startups and large companies including Yahoo and Amazon Web Services.

“Anil brings a wealth of technical knowledge along with him and with his extensive technical leadership skills, I’m sure he is going to be an invaluable asset in helping us deliver against our ambitious growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, and I look forward to working with him as he takes charge of our technology function to create the next generation of our digital trade finance products," said Pushkar Mukewar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Drip Capital.

In his most recent role, Gopinath was responsible for the AWS IoT Device Gateway Service, which has the capacity to connect billions of devices worldwide and send trillions of messages to other AWS services.

"In the world that we live in today, large corporations have evolved to significantly influence our choices and exert an unfortunate dominance over smaller competitors. So, enabling an environment in which SMEs flourish worldwide is critical to the health of the market economy. Towards achieving this goal, Drip Capital develops a product that provides time-critical capital and innovative finance solutions to small businesses worldwide," said Gopinath.

As of June 2021, Drip Capital has financed more than $1.5 billion of global trade and works with over 2,000 small and medium enterprises across India, the US, Mexico, and the UAE. These SMEs cater to 700 buyers in more than 60 countries.

At present, Drip Capital is backed by the likes of Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Wing VC, and Y Combinator.

