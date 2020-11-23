DSP Investment Managers president explains the trends for the next decade

When it comes to investing, one of the most searched words on Google is investment trends!

Taking this cue, Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Mutual Fund, took to twitter to explains that if one want to catch on the trends for the next decade, it is equally important to ask whether he/she even remember the trends that were explained to us in 2020.

Trends for next decade - read every one s thoughts - but also ask - trends explained in 2010 for next decade, do we remember or did it even matter or did any one get it right — Kalpen Parekh (@KalpenParekh) November 22, 2020

Getting poetic with words, Parekh tried to explain one can't get right with investments by following trends. In fact, trends a so short-spanned that people don't remember them after a while.

DSP Investment Managers has launched DSP Value Fund, an open ended equity mutual fund scheme following a value investment strategy that offers value conscious investors an exposure to quality companies at reasonable valuations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via