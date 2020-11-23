DSP Investment Managers president explains the trends for the next decade

DSP Investment Managers president explains the trends for the next decade1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- Read ones thoughts but ask did you get anything right by following the trends explained in 2010: Kalpen Parekh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When it comes to investing, one of the most searched words on Google is investment trends!
When it comes to investing, one of the most searched words on Google is investment trends!
Taking this cue, Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Mutual Fund, took to twitter to explains that if one want to catch on the trends for the next decade, it is equally important to ask whether he/she even remember the trends that were explained to us in 2020.
Taking this cue, Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Mutual Fund, took to twitter to explains that if one want to catch on the trends for the next decade, it is equally important to ask whether he/she even remember the trends that were explained to us in 2020.
Getting poetic with words, Parekh tried to explain one can't get right with investments by following trends. In fact, trends a so short-spanned that people don't remember them after a while.
DSP Investment Managers has launched DSP Value Fund, an open ended equity mutual fund scheme following a value investment strategy that offers value conscious investors an exposure to quality companies at reasonable valuations.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.