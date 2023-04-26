The recent price corrections in small- and mid-cap stocks, the consolidation phase, and lower valuations present Indian investors with long-term opportunities to potentially outperform the returns from large-caps, said Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund. In an interview, Sambre also spoke about the outlook of the markets, foreign fund inflows and the sectors offering opportunities. Edited excerpts:

Small- and mid-cap indices are seeing some bounce-back of late. Should investors consider investments in mid- and small-cap stocks?

The small- and mid-cap categories peaked around January 2022, and have since witnessed consolidation or marginal correction. Valuations for both categories are almost on a par, or have fallen marginally below 10-year averages on a one-year forward price-to-earning basis. This consolidation may have happened due to global macro uncertainties, as well as some growth moderation in India, and the high valuations these stocks were trading at.

Despite this, current valuations could be a good starting point for building a long-term portfolio. However, it is important to note that there may still be some disruption in near term, as the impact of growth moderation on earnings is felt. Therefore, people considering investments in this category should be willing to take long-term views of at least five years, and be open to adding to their positions during any volatility over next few quarters.

What is a prudent strategy investors must follow for selecting mid- and small-cap stocks? Where do they need to maintain caution?

Investors should be aware that small- and mid-caps tend to be more volatile than large-caps. However, this should not discourage long-term investors from considering exposure to this category, as volatility tends to decrease over time. In fact, the category has potential to outperform large-caps, making it a necessary part of asset allocation for most investors to create a balanced mix to meet their needs. While selecting sectors or stocks, it’s best to aim for diversified portfolio, as there are opportunities across most sectors within small- and mid-cap space.

What is the outlook for the Indian market?

In light of uncertain economic climate, characterized by high interest rate and global recessionary risks, we’ve seen consolidation in India’s stock markets. Having outperformed global markets in 2022, valuations had become quite elevated. However, this correction has brought valuations down to below 10-year average, which is a positive development. Despite this, given ongoing macroeconomic conditions, uncertainties are expected to persist, and earnings growth rates for Indian corporations are likely to slow down a bit, keeping stock markets in a consolidation phase for near term.

Considering that recessionary fears and the global slowdown are weighing on markets, how should investors manage portfolios?

No doubt there are uncertainties. But that is why prices have corrected. As uncertainties persist, more bargains may emerge. Thus, investors should adjust return expectations in near term and prepare for volatility. However, it could be an opportune time to build a long-term portfolio. Investors should be willing to add to positions during any period of volatility for next 1-2 quarters.

Which sectors are offering investment opportunities?

We are positive on banking, healthcare and auto. We are open to IT despite the weakness for 1-2 quarters.

Selling by foreign portfolio investors has resumed after a few days of buying. How will FPIs behave moving forward?

Predicting investment decisions of FPIs is challenging. We believe they find India story compelling and may seek better entry points to increase their exposure or take fresh exposures.