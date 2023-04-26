‘Small and mid-cap stocks good for building a long-term portfolio’1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The small- and mid-cap categories peaked around January 2022, and have since witnessed consolidation or marginal correction. Valuations for both categories are almost on a par, or have fallen marginally below 10-year averages on a one-year forward price-to-earning basis.
The recent price corrections in small- and mid-cap stocks, the consolidation phase, and lower valuations present Indian investors with long-term opportunities to potentially outperform the returns from large-caps, said Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund. In an interview, Sambre also spoke about the outlook of the markets, foreign fund inflows and the sectors offering opportunities. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×