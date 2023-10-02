Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri steps down, company to undergo organisation-wide restructuring
Indian delivery platform Dunzo undergoes restructuring and sees co-founder Dalvir Suri leave amid funding struggles.
Amid cash crunch in the hyper local delivery platform, Dunzo, its co-founder Dalvir Suri will step down from his position. In addition to this, the Reliance Industries-backed startup will also undergo an organisation-wide restructuring from this quarter.
