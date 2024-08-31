Companies
Cash-strapped Dunzo cuts workforce to 50 as it searches frantically for capital
Summary
- Dunzo's promised funding round is taking much longer to close as many potential investors remain wary of the company’s growth path.
BENGALURU : Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo has laid off 150 employees in a fresh round of layoffs, leaving the e-commerce delivery firm with just 50 employees in its core supply and marketplace teams, two people aware of the development told Mint.
