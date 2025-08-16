The gilded gambler: Dwarkanath Tagore's rise and ruin in colonial Bengal
Once among Bengal’s richest men, Dwarkanath Tagore built a sprawling business empire under the British, only to see it collapse in spectacular fashion.
Even in the sparsely populated gallery of 19th-century Indian business history, Dwarkanath Tagore is little more than a footnote, his reputation long eclipsed by that of his Nobel Prize-winning grandson, Rabindranath. Yet in his own time, Dwarkanath was one of Bengal’s most dazzling buccaneer capitalists: a man as notable for his flamboyant top hats and tailored coats as for the handsome profits he extracted from colonial exploitation of impoverished indigo farmers.