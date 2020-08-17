E-schooling a positive development

Unacademy plans to grow beyond the test prep space in India to cater to the educational needs of other countries. In the last 4-5 months, we have achieved what we had planned for the next 6-8 months. Our internal goal for the next three years is to grow ten times from where we are currently. For that, we are doubling down on our overall mission to help people achieve their goals. We are good at building full-stack products for the end-user, so we will continue to find out areas in which people need coaching from the best experts, where people need training and we’ll launch subscriptions for those goals and help people achieve their dreams. Online education is a highly scalable model and taking your product to foreign shores is a matter of time. We currently have live classes in Indonesia and Brazil and we will grow to provide the best education to more learners across the globe.