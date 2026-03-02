EaseMyTrip plans Oman-India charter flight for stranded travellers in Gulf, founder Nishant Pitti says

Travel platform EaseMyTrip is planning to operate charter flights from Oman to India to help stranded passengers return home safely, its founder and chairman, Nishant Pitti, announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"If you or someone you know needs assistance, please join the channel and share this message widely," Nishant Pitti wrote on X.

He also urged people to join a WhatsApp channel for updates and travel support, aimed at helping the Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

These efforts come after the situation in the Middle East has become highly tense due to escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which killed Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as per multiple reports.

Major hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, have witnessed hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend. As a result, many Indians are reported to be stranded in the conflict-stricken nations. With UAE airspace strictly regulated and under pressure, Oman has emerged as a critical transit point.

EaseMyTrip issues travel advisory In a separate post, the travel platform has also advised international travellers to stay updated on airline schedules and keep their travel plans flexible, as several countries, including Iran and Israel, have closed their airspace for civilian flight operations amid military escalation between the two nations.

This means travellers transiting through or near the affected regions could face longer flight durations, schedule changes or other disruptions, so monitoring official airline updates and securing flexible bookings has been strongly recommended by the company.

Which airports were hit severely? Tens of thousands of passengers have been stranded over the past three days after the US-Iran war escalated and led to fresh tensions arising in certain regions in the Middle East.

The Dubai International Airport, Kuwait's main airport and Abu Dhabi Airport were among the major airline hubs that were shut on Saturday after several countries closed their airspace, Mint reported earlier.

Escalation in US-Israel-Iran conflict It all began on Saturday, when the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. There have been reports of counterstrikes on Israel too, ANI said.

In response to the attacks, Iran targeted Israel and US assets in Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urgent de-escalation in West Asia, urging world leaders to “act responsibly”, ANI reported.

Oman's foreign minister, who has been mediating US-Iran negotiations, also called for a ceasefire during a Sunday call with his Iranian counterpart and said Tehran has expressed its willingness to de-escalate, according to a Hindustan Times report.