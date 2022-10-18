‘Easier to get FDI inflows than portfolio funds to India now’

It is difficult to get up-to-date information about inequality in India and thus it is difficult to assess whether inequality has increased more than in other economies. But the most vulnerable people have been hit hardest by the shocks. That was true during covid-19 when poor people in the informal sector had no opportunity to socially distance and had less access to health care. At the same time, many domestic migrants lost their job and returned to rural areas. We estimate that this has led in 2020 to between 23 and 56 million additional people in extreme poverty in India. In the following year, roughly half of them could escape extreme poverty again. But the increase in commodity prices in 2022 has hit poor households again relatively hard.