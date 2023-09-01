ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud linked money laundering case1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate late Friday night arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of ₹538 crore at the Canara Bank, official sources said. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.