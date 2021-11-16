The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the vice-chairman and managing director of real estate group IREO, Lalit Goyal, in connection with a money-laundering probe against him, officials said on Tuesday.

The businessman has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency in Chandigarh and will be produced before a local court for seeking his remand, they said.

Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities last Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED look out circular against him.

"Real estate company IREO promoter Lalit Goyal was detained at Delhi Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to ED. He is being questioned and his statement is being recorded by ED in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," said an ED official.

Earlier, Goyal's name had also appeared in Pandora Papers.

"A lookout circular was issued against him in a case registered at Chandigarh. He was questioned by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," the official added.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.