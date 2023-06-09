ED arrests M3M promoter Roop Bansal under PMLA over money laundering allegations2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Real estate firm M3M's promoter Roop Bansal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering, following searches at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to the IREO Group and M3M Group.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Roop Bansal, the promoter of real estate firm M3M, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest follows search operations conducted by the ED at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram, which were linked to real estate developers IREO Group and M3M Group.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×