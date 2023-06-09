Business News/ Companies / People/  ED arrests M3M promoter Roop Bansal under PMLA over money laundering allegations
Back

ED arrests M3M promoter Roop Bansal under PMLA over money laundering allegations

 2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Fareha Naaz

Real estate firm M3M's promoter Roop Bansal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering, following searches at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to the IREO Group and M3M Group.

ED arrests real estate promoter Roop Bansal under PMLA over money laundering allegationsPremium
ED arrests real estate promoter Roop Bansal under PMLA over money laundering allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Roop Bansal, the promoter of real estate firm M3M, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest follows search operations conducted by the ED at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram, which were linked to real estate developers IREO Group and M3M Group.

According to officials, the investigation was initiated against these firms for alleged diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation of funds. The ED has identified instances of money laundering amounting to over 400 crore involving IREO Group and M3M Group

Multiple FIRs have been registered against IREO Group, prompting ED investigation into the matter. 

The central agency stated, "The investigations conducted by ED showed that in one of the transactions, M3M Group received about 400 crore from IREO Group through several shell companies in multiple layers. The transaction was shown in the books of IREO as payments towards development rights."

The ED added that a land was owned by the M3M group, and the market value of the land was around 4 crore.

"M3M Group initially sold the development rights of the said land to five shell companies for a payment of 10 crore. It was claimed that the five companies are unrelated companies. Investigations show that the five shell companies were operated by M3M Group."

Subsequently, these shell companies purportedly sold the development rights of the same land to IREO Group for approximately 400 crore.

The proceeds received from IREO Group were allegedly transferred back to M3M Group through multiple layers of transactions facilitated by the shell companies. The ED stated, "All the shell companies were owned and operated by M3M Group under the directions of its promoters Basant Bansal and Roop Kumar Bansal and his family members. 

In this way, IREO and M3M siphoned off about 400 crore money belonging to investors/customers, and the proceeds of crime remained with M3M Group, which was used by M3M for other investments/paying off liabilities."

During the search operations, the ED seized 17 high-end luxury vehicles with an acquisition value of over 60 crore, jewellery and bullion worth 5.75 crore, cash amounting to 15 lakh, and various incriminating documents, digital evidence, and books of accounts. The ED also alleged that the IREO Group failed to undertake any development activities on the land and consistently wrote off investments each year.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 09 Jun 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout