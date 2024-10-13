Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta suffers ’head injury’ after fall, here’s what she says on healthcare in India

Radhika Gupta, the CEO and Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has revealed that she had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury last Sunday.

In a post on her X handle, Radhika Gupta shared details about the injury and treatment she received after a bad fall. She also praised the healthcare after she was back home in just a few hours after getting medical treatment.

“I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours thanks to the efficient team at Jaslok Hospital. I was back home in 2.5 hours of the fall,” Radhika Gupta wrote on X.

Further, she compared the country's medical infrastructure to that of ‘very developed’ countries. The CEO said that in the ‘developed’ countries, one has to wait a very long time to get proper medical care, even during an emergency.

"Have lived and seen medical emergencies in many very "developed" parts of the world where long waits at ERs spanning hours and hours are common and medical care even when your head is bleeding is not immediate (despite paying a lot of money for insurance)," the Edelweiss CEO wrote.

Lastly, she acknowledged that even though our country is not ‘perfect’, however, there are many right things that we are doing, especially our medical services.

“We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right, and for this, I am very grateful,” she added.

Social media users react Radhika Gupta's post has received nearly 230k views, 2.7k likes and 426 comments. Social media users wished her a speedy recovery.

Users also appreciated her outlook towards India's medical infrastructure, however, some pointed out drawbacks in the system.

“Hope you must have recovered by this time. You are right, in India the emergency medical services are excellent and available quickly than compared to developed world medical facilities,” commented one user.

While pointing out healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, another user commented, “Yes we are lucky that tertiary medical facilities are close by. In rural areas even secondary medical facilities are a few hundred kms away. When Hathras stampede took place , the nearest hospital was 200 kms away."