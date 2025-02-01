The Union Budget 2025 has addressed the needs of the hour and has put “money into the hands of people”, said Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta, highlighting the key announcement from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on Saturday.

Radhika Gupta said that the income tax relief by the Centre will “energise consumption and growth at a critical time for the Indian economy”, according to Reuters.

“CONSUMPTION is the word of the day! Heard a lot of chatter in the morning about what could possibly be done in the budget given the economic backdrop and global turmoil,” wrote Radhika Gupta in a social media post on X.

Radhika Gupta reacts to Union Budget 2025 announcements.

Hailing the Budget 2025 for addressing “needs of the here and now”, Radhika Gupta added, “Putting money into the hands of people to go out and consume. And 7.5 to 12L as exemption is a bold, not incremental move. Well done!.”

‘Budget tax cut saved the day’ Minutes after sharing her reaction to Union Budget 2025 announcements by Sitharaman, Radhika Gupta summarised the week in a poetic way.

“Markets went wild, midcaps did a dive. Deepseek and AI wars have come alive. Trumps antics only added to the grey. Till a Budget tax cut saved the day. The week is over. We survive. And now, happy weekend,” shared Gupta in her post.

Union Budget 2025 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought cheers among the income tax payers after she announced that net income up to ₹12 lakh per annum would be exempted from incme taxes under the new tax system.