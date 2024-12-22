Rohan Mirchandani death: Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta on Sunday reacted to the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at just 42.

Mirchandani's death due to cardiac arrest has sent shockwaves among the business community.

Expressing grief over the untimely death of her fellow co-founder, Radhika Gupta said that it makes you question a lot of things. Gupta also highlighted the unfortunate event of so many deaths of 40 to 50-year-olds due to heart attacks or stress-related issues.

“It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things,” said Gupta in her post on platform X.

The Edelweiss executive also focused on the importance of being “grateful” as one grows older, as a part of the strategy to manage stress.

“As I get older, my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful,” she said.