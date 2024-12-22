Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta reacts to Rohan Mirchandani's death at 42, says 'count the blessings and live the moments'

Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta reacts to Rohan Mirchandani's death at 42, says ‘count the blessings and live the moments’

Anubhav Mukherjee

Edelweiss Asset Management's CEO Radhika Gupta shared her concerns over the frequency of people dying due to heart attacks or stress-related ailments. She highlighted the need to live the moments of life, in a social media post on platform X. 

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss, highlighted the importance of living the moments of life in a post on the platform X amid Rohan Mirchandani's untimely death on December 22.

Rohan Mirchandani death: Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta on Sunday reacted to the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at just 42.

Mirchandani's death due to cardiac arrest has sent shockwaves among the business community.

Expressing grief over the untimely death of her fellow co-founder, Radhika Gupta said that it makes you question a lot of things. Gupta also highlighted the unfortunate event of so many deaths of 40 to 50-year-olds due to heart attacks or stress-related issues.

“It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things," said Gupta in her post on platform X.

The Edelweiss executive also focused on the importance of being “grateful" as one grows older, as a part of the strategy to manage stress.

“As I get older, my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful," she said.

“Rich lists and power lists will make you believe life is a race, but there is always someone who has more ... and many who have less. Count the blessings and live the moments," said the CEO.

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
