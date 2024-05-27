Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta shares 10 crucial financial planning tips for asset transfer in case of death
Radhika Gupta emphasises crucial financial planning tips, including organising banking information, creating a will and updating nominees, and educating children on finances. She stresses proactive planning to avoid complications for loved ones in the event of death.
Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, recently took to X (Twitter) to underscore the often-overlooked aspect of financial planning—preparing for the transmission of assets in the event of death. In her detailed post, Gupta highlighted the importance of proper documentation and planning to avoid unnecessary complications for loved ones.