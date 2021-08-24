New Delhi: Karnataka-based edible cooking oil brand Sunpure has onboarded actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The actor will be seen in an ad campaign for the edible oil brand that is largely sold in south India.

The campaign marks yet another endorsement for Sood whose humanitarian efforts during the country’s severe waves of covid-19 infections have been acknowledged by a wider set of consumers.

Sood helped migrants travelling back to their villages during the pandemic as extended lockdowns hit their incomes and even stepped-up efforts as the country faced a severe oxygen crisis during the second wave this year.

This has prompted several brands to engage him in their marketing campaigns. Recently Emami's pain relief brand Zandu Balm appointed Sood as its brand ambassador.

Sunpure’s campaign video featuring Sood will be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The new campaign will be launched across all markets where Sunpure is currently present—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Sunpure is sold by MK Agrotech Pvt. Ltd, which is a more than two-decade-old company.

The actor will be seen leading several brand campaigns as part of the new association, the company said.

“We aren’t just South India’s largest selling brand in the category, but also the most trusted brand … having a familiar face that delivers the brand message is important in a cluttered media environment. Hence, we were keen to have a brand ambassador that shared Sunpure’s values," said Mannan Khan, director of sales and marketing, Sunpure.

