Inflated valuations put edtech sector at risk: Screwvala

Inflated valuations put edtech sector at risk: Screwvala1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder of edtech firm UpGrad, has warned that the noise surrounding "one or two" edtech firms could pose significant issues for the entire sector. He added that unless inflated valuations are corrected, sanity will not prevail in the industry. Screwvala believes that the valuations of two to three edtech companies need to correct and that the segment will continue to be under pressure if they do not.
