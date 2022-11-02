EESL appoints Vishal Kapoor as CEO

EESL Group has been at the forefront of India’s journey towards sustainability and self-reliance. The time is now ripe to recognise the potential of energy efficiency, demand side management, electric mobility, and renewables in India’s energy matrix
NEW DELHI: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vishal Kapoor as its chief executive officer (CEO).
Kapoor takes charge after completing his tenure as the joint secretary at the Ministry of Power. As joint secretary, he led various government interventions, schemes, and reforms in the distribution sector. He also spearheaded the cyber security and IT initiatives in the power sector.
He played an instrumental role in formulating the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for Operational and Financial turnaround of distribution utilities.
Kapoor worked with the India Railways in various capacities in design, operations and maintenance of Rolling Stock of Indian Railways. He introduced the high-capacity car carrying freight cars in India and export of more than a dozen locomotives to Tanzania and Myanmar.
“EESL Group has been at the forefront of India’s journey towards sustainability and self-reliance. The time is now ripe to recognise the potential of energy efficiency, demand side management, electric mobility, and renewables in India’s energy matrix," said Vishal Kapoor.
He added that the government of India has acknowledged EESL’s potential as the key pillar in leading India towards energy security. “I am pleased to take charge as the CEO of world’s largest public Energy Service Company (ESCO). As I begin with this new stint, I look forward to supporting the Ministry of Power in its endeavor to position India as a global leader in clean energy and bolster its commitment to mitigating climate change and achieving its Net Zero Target."
Kapoor graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE). He holds a Master’s degree from National University of Singapore. He has also pursued the Advanced Management Program in Public Policy from Indian School of Business.
