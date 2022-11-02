EESL appoints Vishal Kapoor as CEO

He added that the government of India has acknowledged EESL’s potential as the key pillar in leading India towards energy security. “I am pleased to take charge as the CEO of world’s largest public Energy Service Company (ESCO). As I begin with this new stint, I look forward to supporting the Ministry of Power in its endeavor to position India as a global leader in clean energy and bolster its commitment to mitigating climate change and achieving its Net Zero Target."

