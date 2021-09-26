Elizabeth Holmes trial: Lab director raised alarms about faulty tests

Dr. Rosendorff said his impressions changed soon after joining the startup. On Aug. 29, 2013, a little over a week before Theranos was set to launch its devices for testing patients’ blood, Dr. Rosendorff sent an email to Ms. Holmes detailing how even simple tests were returning results that were way off, according to a copy of an email that was displayed in court. He said he asked for more time to address the issues and to hire more staff and improve training. He also visited Ms. Holmes’s office, where she had a paper posted to the window noting the number of days until the commercial launch.