Twitter's head of trust and safety quits Elon Musk’s company amid concerns about safeguarding against harmful content2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, joined Elon Musk's company in June 2022.
Ella Irwin, the head of trust and safety at Twitter, has announced her resignation from the social media giant, Reuters reported. Details surrounding Irwin's departure remain scarce, although reports indicate that her internal Slack account had been deactivated.
