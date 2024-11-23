Elon Musk alleges Jeff Bezos told people to sell Tesla, SpaceX stocks; Bezos denies in rare X post, says ‘100% not true’

Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, accused Jeff Bezos of advising people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stocks, claiming Trump would lose the presidential election.

Published23 Nov 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos of undermining Tesla, SpaceX, Bezos refute claims, says ‘Nope. 100% not true’
Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos of undermining Tesla, SpaceX, Bezos refute claims, says ‘Nope. 100% not true’(AFP)

A heated exchange erupted between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos after Musk accused Bezos of advising people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock, claiming Donald Trump would lose the US presidential election. The Amazon founder swiftly denied the allegations in a rare post on X, calling them “100% not true.” 

Musk’s Accusations

Musk, known for his outspoken social media presence and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, posted on X: 

“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, recently tapped to head the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump's administration, hinted that such remarks could have caused significant financial harm to his companies had the Republican candidate lost.

Bezos Responds

Jeff Bezos, who rarely posts on X, responded promptly to the allegations. “Nope. 100% not true,” he wrote, denying Musk’s claims.

In an uncharacteristically lighthearted follow-up, Musk replied, “Well, then, I stand corrected,” punctuated with a laughing face emoji.

Background and Context

Musk reportedly spent over $130 million supporting Trump’s re-election campaign and has been photographed multiple times at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, since the election.

This exchange between the tech titans underscores the tensions between two of the world’s richest individuals, both of whom have publicly clashed over politics and business decisions in the past.

While Bezos’ denial has closed this chapter of their rivalry, Musk’s initial claim highlights the high-stakes interplay between politics and business in the tech world.

Elon Musk: Richest person in history

Elon Musk has achieved a historic milestone, officially becoming the richest person in history with a net worth of $334.3 billion, according to Forbes. This unprecedented rise is largely attributed to a significant surge in Tesla’s stock value, fueled by Wall Street optimism tied to US President-elect Donald Trump, a known ally of Musk.

Tesla’s stock has seen a remarkable 40 per cent increase since Election Day, including a 3.8 per cent jump on Friday, closing at $352.56—the highest level in over three years. This latest rally added $7 billion to Musk’s wealth, pushing him past the previous record of $320.3 billion set in November 2021 during Tesla's pandemic-era boom.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:49 PM IST
