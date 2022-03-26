Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fail to make cut in ‘high character’ CEO ETF

Musk and Zuckerberg have each endured their share of controversy. The outspoken Tesla CEO has drawn scrutiny from regulators for his use of Twitter, and a 2018 tweet about taking the company private ended in a $20 million fine and Musk’s resignation as chairman. Zuckerberg has faced a range of issues at Meta, including an investor lawsuit over whistle-blower concerns that the company’s social media platform negatively affects teen mental health.