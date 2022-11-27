Elon Musk and the confessions of an Ayn Rand reader

Once you get your mind around this brazenness, all sorts of things make an eccentric kind of sense. Musk co-founded one company, SpaceX, to build the rockets that will one day transport us to Mars, with the accompanying satellite communications (Starlink) we’ll need. He has another, The Boring Company, that drills tunnels, so that we can live and zip around under Mars’ surface to avoid the radiation. He runs another, Tesla, that will harness sunlight to move us around. To get our human cognition up to snuff for these adventures, Musk nurses Neuralink, which dabbles in brain implants.