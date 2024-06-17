Elon Musk and the SEC are on a collision course again
Dave Michaels , Alexa Corse , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jun 2024, 04:41 PM IST
SummaryTestimony suggests Musk and an adviser brushed off compliance with a rule about disclosing his Twitter stock buys.
Regulators once accused Elon Musk of fraud over a possible buyout that never happened. Now they are positioned to make similar allegations over one that did.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less