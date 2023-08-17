Elon Musk took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, to share an update- he ahs reached ‘amazing’ Japan. The business magnate who shares a bittersweet relationship with Japan arrived at the east Asian nation just days after a row over a fake ‘X’ account of Japan's top diplomat Masato Kanda.

Japan in a rare warning had asked Elon Musk to take down a ‘fake’ account of the top currency diplomat Masato Kanda. "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post," the ministry said in a rare post in English on the social media platform. According to a report by BBC, Kanda is a key figure in efforts by the world's third largest economy to stabilise the value of the yen. Elon Musk posted an update on ‘X’ on Thursday announcing his arrival in the land of cherry blossoms. See the tweet here

Elon Musk had in 2022 hit a nerve with the Japanese government when he commented on their declining population and said that Japan ‘would cease to exist’. The Tesla boss responds to data showing population fell by record 644,000 in 2021 – the 11th straight year of decline.

Elon Musk's comment had elicited sharp criticism of the Japanese government. “At the risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birthrate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world," the Tesla chief executive had tweeted.

Further in June, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported that Japan's defense forces have been testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service with an eye to adopting the technology next fiscal year.

The Ministry of Defense already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit, but use of Starlink technology, operated by Musk's SpaceX, would add a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, the Yomiuri said.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. made its second round of price cuts in China this week, further fuelling concerns the carmaker is reigniting a price war, reported Bloomberg.

The company reduced the price of Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles in inventory by as much as 70,000 yuan ($9,600) to 754,900 yuan and 836,000 yuan respectively, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.