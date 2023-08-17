Japan in a rare warning had asked Elon Musk to take down a ‘fake’ account of the top currency diplomat Masato Kanda. "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post," the ministry said in a rare post in English on the social media platform. According to a report by BBC, Kanda is a key figure in efforts by the world's third largest economy to stabilise the value of the yen.