Elon Musk as ‘Technoking?’ In 2023, It Was More Like ‘DramaKing’
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
SummaryFrom staff cuts at X to a new AI company, this was another zany year for the billionaire.
Elon Musk, when talking about the tumult that he often creates, likes to cite a line from the movie “Gladiator" when Russell Crowe’s character finishes slaying his foes in the arena: “Are you not entertained?"
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less