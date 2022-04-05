Elon Musk asks Twitterati if they want this feature on Twitter

Elon Musk asks Twitterati if they want this feature on Twitter1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Replying to Elon Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. 'Please vote carefully,' he said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want an edit button. The poll on Twitter comes after Elon Musk revealed that he has 9.2% stake in the company worth nearly $3 billion and is the single largest shareholder of the microblogging site.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want an edit button. The poll on Twitter comes after Elon Musk revealed that he has 9.2% stake in the company worth nearly $3 billion and is the single largest shareholder of the microblogging site.
The initial results of the poll show that most of the respondents want the edit feature on Twitter.
The initial results of the poll show that most of the respondents want the edit feature on Twitter.
Replying to Elon Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he said.
On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November. Musk’s stake in Twitter is now more than four times the size of Dorsey’s, who had been the largest individual shareholder.
A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing made public on Monday says the event triggering the filing happened March 14. His stake meets the criteria for being a long-term “passive" investor, one looking to minimize buying and selling of the shares.
Yet Musk has also raised the possibility, publicly before his massive and loyal Twitter following, that he could create a rival social media network.
Industry analysts are skeptical about whether the mercurial CEO will remain on the sidelines for long.
*With inputs from agencies
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!