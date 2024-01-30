Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault can stay afloat for astonishing 476 years even if they spend $1 million per day. Here's how
Oxfam report released earlier this month outlines the glaring inequality in the world with almost five billion people globally have become poorer during the same time period
Since 2020, the five richest men in the world witnessed exponential growth in wealth and have doubled their fortunes as per a report by Oxfam International. The report released earlier this month outlines the glaring inequality in the world with almost five billion people globally have become poorer during the same time period.