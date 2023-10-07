Elon Musk: Billionaire, entrepreneur, CEO…citizen journalist?
The owner of X is pushing for more videos on the social-media platform, urging creators and celebrities to generate content.
Elon Musk is exhibiting tabloid-publisher vibes these days as he courts controversy—and content—on Twitter-turned-X in the name of “citizen journalism."
In that context, the world’s richest man trekked to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, late last week to dip into the latest flashpoint in the culture wars: the wave of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico illegally and the contentious debate between Democrats and Republicans over how to handle it.
“You’re just talking to America here and people just want to understand exactly what’s going on," Musk said during a streaming video on X as he turned his smartphone toward the local sheriff to broadcast his thoughts on the border drama.
The image of the South Africa-born entrepreneur, wearing mirrored aviator sunglasses and black cowboy hat, juxtaposed against the huddled masses quickly drew criticism as uncaring, even as Musk expressed a desire for making legal immigration easier.
Later, Musk appended his intentions in a tweet: “I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what’s truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage!"
His trip came after weeks of complaining on X that the migrant situation wasn’t attracting proper media attention. He has framed X’s strengths as a rival to—and replacement for—traditional news outlets for real-time information fueled by what he calls “citizen journalism." Or, less elegantly put: user-created content.
And last week, he was demonstrating how.
Almost a year into owning the social-media platform, Musk’s vision for making X a competitor against the likes of YouTube is coming into greater focus after improving its video capabilities—like those on display in Texas—and developing revenue sharing with users creating content for the site to make it a more appealing home.
Now, he is stepping up efforts to recruit creators, publicly urging Taylor Swift and Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube star known as MrBeast, to follow in the footsteps of former Fox News star Tucker Carlson and create videos for X.
“For those considering putting their work on the X platform, consider that Tucker Carlson’s show when he was on TV, had single digit million viewers," Musk recently tweeted, using stats that aren’t comparable between mediums. “Strong by legacy news standards. Views for his episodes on X now exceed the population of the United States." Still, Swift and MrBeast haven’t begun cranking out original videos for the platform.
And, in recent weeks, Musk was left complaining after Russell Brand turned to rival video site Rumble after being blocked by YouTube from sharing in money from ads on its site following sexual-assault accusations against the actor-turned-conservative-online commentator. Brand has denied wrongdoing, and Musk aggressively defended him in multiple tweets.
“It is rather disappointing that he is exclusively pushing Rumble when X has supported free speech just as much," Musk tweeted.
TikTok, YouTube and others have fiercely competed to be the home for social-media stars who draw huge audiences and advertising dollars. But X has largely been an afterthought in the so-called creator economy after failing to find its footing in user-generated videos under previous management.
Soon after taking control of X, Musk signaled he wanted to change that. “Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators," Musk said in late November, a month into his ownership and before he changed the company’s name.
In July, the company said it had begun paying qualified creators a portion of revenue from ads placed in replies of their tweets. Last week, Linda Yaccarino, X’s chief executive, said the company has paid out almost $20 million as part of that effort.
“If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!" Musk touted.
Kara Swisher, a well-known entrepreneur and tech journalist who has worked for The Wall Street Journal, was critical of such statements by Musk.
“We had a lucrative monthly deal in place with former Twitter management and two major advertisers to try to monetize my weekly Spaces, which we had been experimenting with," she tweeted, referring to the platform’s live audio feature. “Then new owner Elon spooked advertisers with his sh—y tweets & empty threats and they fled. So hard pass."
For his part, Musk is no fan of Swisher, whose heart, he claimed this week, was filled with “seething hate." Nor does he speak highly of journalists, for that matter, tweeting recently: “The media is click-maximizing, not truth-maximizing."
At the same time, Musk has been tweaking the platform to discourage users from clicking away from X, including the removal this past week of headlines from link previews. He said the change was to improve aesthetics.
The move roiled some users who claimed it further eroded the symbiotic relationship that the platform has long had with traditional media outlets who posted links to their content in hopes of attracting readers.
“Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away," he tweeted. “Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform."
Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at rival Meta Platforms, disagreed with Musk’s contention that X is a substitute for traditional news sources.
“X merely tells you that someone, somewhere, noticed something," he tweeted on Sept. 30. “But then, one needs to know if this something is true or false, where it came from, what the context is, and whether it is, indeed, propaganda. Figuring this out is what good journalists do."
Landing Carlson, who had been ousted at Fox News, was declared a victory by Musk’s supporters earlier this year. The relationship put the platform at center stage when former President Donald Trump skipped the Republican presidential debates in August and appeared instead on Carlson’s new show.
“The significance of Tucker bringing his show to Twitter is that it’s not a media deal," venture capitalist David Sacks, an adviser to Musk on X, tweeted. “The same tools available to citizen journalists are now so good that even the top-rated professional can use them." In response, Mr. Musk agreed, tweeting: “Yup."
Musk has said he wants to attract a multitude of political views, not just conservatives such as Carlson. But, so far, he hasn’t landed an equally big name with liberal views.
His trip to the border last week only adds to the perception that he is courting Republican causes ahead of the 2024 election.
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R., Texas) showed Musk around the border and said he was surprised when the billionaire began livestreaming. “He was just a curious, concerned citizen that wanted to share what he saw that day," the congressman said in an interview.
The results of Musk’s trip, about a week later, were X posts seen more than 100 million times.
Following the trip, Musk continued to complain about his rival news outlets. “I almost never read legacy news anymore," he tweeted Tuesday. “What’s the point of reading 1000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?"
