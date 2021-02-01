Elon Musk calls Bitcoin 'good thing' and in verge of getting broad acceptance

Tesla COE Elon Musk recently commented that “Bitcoin is a good thing," which once again sent ripples through the price of Bitcoin. Last week, the digital coin spiked as much as 16% on Jan. 29 to over $38,000 after Musk changed his Twitter profile to “#bitcoin." That rally mostly ebbed by Monday.

Bitcoin spiked about 15% within minutes as the London trading day got underway. On the day, Bitcoin hit as high as $37,060 and was last up 10% at $36,711.

While speaking at a recent interview, he called himself its 'supporter' and also pointed out, he’s 'late to the party. "Should have bought the cryptocurrency eight years ago."

“Bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Musk added.

In the same interview, Musk said, he, however, doesn’t have a strong view on other cryptocurrencies and that his comments on Dogecoin are meant as jokes, adding “the most ironic outcome would be Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in the future."

Like Bitcoin, Musk also sparked a massive rally in Dogecoin after tweeting an image of a “Dogue" magazine cover featuring a whippet in a red outfit. The digital coin originally created as a joke is up about 300% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin has shed about $8,000 since reaching an all-time high of almost $42,000 in early January but remains up more than 260% in the past year.

Others see some more immediate risks for Bitcoin, whose latest boom has evoked memories of a 2017 ascent that gave way to a bust.

The digital asset could be due for a “drawdown" because its climb is “steeper than any other financial innovation or asset bubble of the past 50 years," John Normand, a strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via