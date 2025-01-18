Elon Musk calls India ‘ancient and great civilisation,’ OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shares insights from SpaceX event

Elon Musk invited a delegation of Indian business leaders at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas on Friday. Among the top business figures, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal was also a part of the delegation that got an opportunity to engage with Tesla boss Elon Musk.

In a post on X, the OYO founder shared pictures and clips from the event.

"Had the opportunity to be among the Indian founders hosted by @Elonmusk led by @IGFupdates

Elon is by far doing the most to evolve human kind or as Peter Thiel says has us closest to getting flying cars," Agarwal wrote.

Advertisement

The Oyo founder shared a few remarks from Musk, in which he spoke about how India provides a sense of ‘Ancient and Great Civilisation’ and expressed his excitement for bilateral relations between India and the USA. Musk has also been in disbelief for the last few months, probably after Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential elections.

Also Read | Elon Musk welcomes Indian business leaders at SpaceX’s starbase in Texas

"Some comments from Elon -

A. India evokes the emotion of Ancient and 'Great' Civilization.

B. Opportunity of USA and India : Trending positive, but excited for so much more.

Advertisement

C. Still feels we are living in a simulation because cannot believe what has happened in last few months.

D. Pursuit of interplanetary living super critical to him." Agarwal stated.

Some interesting facts Further, the OYO founder explained a few interesting things from the event. All the delegates were served vegetarian food and got SpaceX chopsticks. Elon Musk also expressed his fascination for Kumbhmela.

"... I can go on but I will also share Some other interesting thoughts I took away -

Advertisement

A. Only the second time ever that the chopsticks caught the booster catch, BTW, they gifted SpaceX chopsticks at the end.

B. He (Musk) is fascinated about Kumbh mela

C. We were served a veg only dinner, one of the most incredible veg spread at SpaceX. As a vegetarian, loved up.