Jeff Bezos a 'copycat': Elon Musk trolls Amazon boss over Zoox acquisition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos a copycat after the ecommerce giant announced to purchase self-driving car company Zoox pegged at over $1 billion."@JeffBezos is a copy[cat] haha," Musk tweeted late Friday.

On Friday, Amazon said that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service that people would request on their phones. The deal could drive Amazon into an entirely new business: transporting people from one place to another.

The deal puts Amazon, which has grown rapidly from its start as an online bookseller 25 years ago, in competition with Google's self-driving technology spinoff called Waymo, and General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had slammed Blue Origin and Amazon Founder Bezos, saying it is time to break up the ecommerce giant and end its monopoly.

"This is insane @JeffBezos," Musk said, tagging the Amazon CEO. "Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!"

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

Last year, Musk mocked Bezos' moon plans."Makes no sense. In order to grow the colony, you''d have to transport vast amounts of mass from planets/moons/asteroids. Would be like trying to build the US in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean," Musk had tweeted.

-With agency inputs





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via