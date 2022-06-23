Elon Musk calls Tesla’s new car factories ‘gigantic money furnaces’3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:00 PM IST
The plants in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars, the auto maker’s CEO said in a late May interview
The plants in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars, the auto maker’s CEO said in a late May interview
Tesla Inc.’s two newest car factories have been losing billions of dollars as supply-chain disruptions and battery-cell manufacturing challenges limit the company’s ability to increase production, Elon Musk said in a recent interview.