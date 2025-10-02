Elon Musk creates history! Tesla boss becomes first person ever to hit net worth of $500 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the first person ever to have a net worth of $500 billion, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires.

As of 9:52 pm ET, Elon Musk's net worth stood at $499.1 billion, the list showed. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the net worth of Elon Musk at the time of writing this article was $470 billion.

Elon Musk's $500 billion net worth record was propelled by a rebound in the EV company's shares and surging valuations of his other startups this year.