Elon Musk denies he discussed Apple-Tesla merger with Tim Cook

He was responding to an upcoming book that says Apple CEO Tim Cook called Musk in 2016 about taking over Tesla. The book claims that merger discussions ended when Musk told Cook he’d like to replace him as Apple’s CEO as part of the deal. According to the story -- revealed in a Los Angeles Times review of “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins -- Cook then hung up the phone after uttering an expletive.

