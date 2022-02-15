Elon Musk donated Tesla shares worth $5.7 billion to charity

The world’s richest man donated more than 5 million shares in the electric automaker from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The gift was worth about $5.7 billion, based on average prices the days he sold the stock, making it one of the biggest to a charity in history. An unidentified trust was involved in the transaction, and the name of the charity wasn’t cited in the document.