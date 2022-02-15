Elon Musk gave $5.7 billion of Tesla shares to charity last year

Some of Mr. Musk’s philanthropic endeavors have remained behind closed doors. He established the Musk Foundation in 2002. According to the foundation’s website, grants are given to groups that support causes including research on renewable energy and human space exploration. In 2015, he was part of a group of Silicon Valley investors who collectively committed $1 billion to ensure that artificial intelligence serves societal needs rather than commercial interests.

