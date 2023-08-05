X owner Elon Musk was seen in a strange and slightly chaotic live video on the platform on Friday. In the live streamed video, Elon Musk could be seen doing biceps curls to entertain his colleagues.

The bizarre live video was shared by Elon Musk during the early hours of Friday. In a 50 second video, Elon Musk could be seen checking his appearance, before laughing and panning to a group of colleagues chatting.

To what seemed lika a bizarre video of the X founder, was actually a trial of the live video feature of Twitter. In the video, Musk could also be seen asking people weather he was live or not and asked for clarity from the room to see if its working or not. After getting confirmation he turned the camera around to show people sitting at a meeting table.