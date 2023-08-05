comScore
Elon Musk goes live on ‘X’, introduces the feature with a bizarre video of himself doing biceps curls in office. Watch

 1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST Livemint

Now people can live stream any video on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter. Owner Elon Musk, in his live stream session, was seen performing biceps curls in a meeting room

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing. Recently he shared a video of him exercising in the middle of a meeting (REUTERS)Premium
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing. Recently he shared a video of him exercising in the middle of a meeting (REUTERS)

X owner Elon Musk was seen in a strange and slightly chaotic live video on the platform on Friday. In the live streamed video, Elon Musk could be seen doing biceps curls to entertain his colleagues.

The bizarre live video was shared by Elon Musk during the early hours of Friday. In a 50 second video, Elon Musk could be seen checking his appearance, before laughing and panning to a group of colleagues chatting.

To what seemed lika a bizarre video of the X founder, was actually a trial of the live video feature of Twitter. In the video, Musk could also be seen asking people weather he was live or not and asked for clarity from the room to see if its working or not. After getting confirmation he turned the camera around to show people sitting at a meeting table.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
