Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday sent a message to the person managing US President Joe Biden's Twitter handle. Elon Musk divulged details on how Tesla has invested more than double of what General Motors and Ford Motor combined have invested in the electric vechicle segment.

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan," Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address on Wednesday.

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined. [fyi to person controlling this twitter]," Musk tweeted responding to Biden's tweet.

Tesla CEO has repeatedly criticised President Biden for ignoring Tesla at White House events. Musk had recently tweeted that Biden, “for reasons unknown," is “unable to say the word ‘Tesla.'"

Last month, Musk had taken a shot at Biden after he touted plans to “buy American".

“We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American" a reality—not just a promise," Biden had tweeted.

Musk had replied by sharing a link to a news article that noted Tesla’s flagship sedan, the Model 3, had topped the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index.

“Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America," Musk tweeted.

Accusing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of waging a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden in his maiden State of the Union Address said the United States is ready to tackle the challenge posed by him.

